Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

The Blackhawks have also moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury that could sideline him for the entire season.
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp due to an illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews said Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”(AP Photo/David Banks, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve. The 32-year-old Toews has an unspecified illness. He has said it leaves him feeling “drained and lethargic.” There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause. And there is no timetable for his return. The Blackhawks have also moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury that could sideline him for the entire season. Chicago opened the season with a loss to Tampa Bay. The two play again Friday night

