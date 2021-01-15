Bicyclist dead after hitting semi-truck

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after riding into the side of a semi-truck at Olive and Western in South Bend.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the semi was traveling north on Olive and had a green light when the eastbound bicyclist rode into the side of the semi.

The bicyclist has been identified as a 36-year-old South Bend native. His name hasn’t been released.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating.

We’re working to learn more and will keep you up to date on air and online.

