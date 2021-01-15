Beacon Health thanks community after COVID dfhospitalizations decrease

(WNDU) - While we’re still very much in the middle of a pandemic, Beacon Health is thanking the community after seeing a significant decrease in the number of hospitalized COVID patients.

Health officials are grateful that they’re not seeing a surge in cases that we saw back in November, but they’re also reminding you to stay on alert, because we are not out of the woods yet.

“What I would say is there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And it’s up to us as a community to either continue to get better and get to the end of this pandemic without going back through another surge. Or if we let our guard down and go back to doing some of the things that we were doing back in September and October, and we may have another surge and we could end up being in a worse place than we were in November,” said Dr. Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Memorial Hospital.

With that, health officials are continuing to urge you to wear your mask, social distance, and to please get vaccinated when you have the chance.

