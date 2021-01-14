Advertisement

Stamkos has goal, 2 assists as Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-1

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games - including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

