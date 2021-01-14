South Bend teen sentenced to 63 years in prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen, convicted of murder, has been sentenced to 63 years in prison.

Alphonso James III, 15, was charged as an adult for killing 18-year-old Jaren Minies in 2018.

Minies was shot multiple times during a deal to trade an Xbox for a handgun.

At first, James was charged as a juvenile but was later waived to adult court.

