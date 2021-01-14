Advertisement

Rain showers arrive late Thursday, turning to snow overnight

Minimal accumulations through the morning commute Friday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY:

A pleasant start with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We’re above the freezing point for the majority of the day with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies early will quickly fill up with clouds. Rain showers begin after 5pm, moderate to heavy at times, and turn to a wintry mix overnight.

TONIGHT:

Rain changing to snow around midnight as temperatures dip below 32°. A slushy mess builds on local surfaces, but very little snow accumulation is expected at this time.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers likely through the day on/off. A few early delays possible due to poor road conditions. Through the day, snow begins to accumulate with a fresh dusting of powder likely for most Michiana residents. Around 1″ Friday with additional snow potential and greater accumulations this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Sgt. Earl Wigfall helped save a man passed out in his car this past weekend.
Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

Latest News

Light rain arrives at dinnertime Thursday, transitioning to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-14-2021 First Alert Weather
There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security
South Bend Cubs offering Valentine’s Day packages