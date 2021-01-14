Rain showers arrive late Thursday, turning to snow overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY:

A pleasant start with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We’re above the freezing point for the majority of the day with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies early will quickly fill up with clouds. Rain showers begin after 5pm, moderate to heavy at times, and turn to a wintry mix overnight.

TONIGHT:

Rain changing to snow around midnight as temperatures dip below 32°. A slushy mess builds on local surfaces, but very little snow accumulation is expected at this time.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers likely through the day on/off. A few early delays possible due to poor road conditions. Through the day, snow begins to accumulate with a fresh dusting of powder likely for most Michiana residents. Around 1″ Friday with additional snow potential and greater accumulations this weekend.

