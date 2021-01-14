Premier Arts program gives back to Elkhart community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ambassadors is a program through Premier Arts that strives to better performers and the community through the arts. During the pandemic, they’ve been working hard to help those in need.

Wyatt Smith, President of Ambassadors, has said it’s been a rewarding experience.

“As a performer, you get to see a glimpse of what the audience gets from your performance,” Smith said. “Helping the community in a bigger way fuels your soul in a different way.”

Ashlea Harrington, Director of Education, says it’s been incredible watching the students grow as performers and people.

“As cliche as it sounds, it brings so much joy to us even in the toughest of times to be able to give a nugget of home,” Harrington said.

The program collected canned goods and hygiene products to give Elkhart families in need of help during these trying times.

While Wyatt and his fellow performers anxiously await their return to the stage, it’s made them realize how grateful they are for the opportunity to entertain Michiana.

“The arts is such an integral part of the human experience,” Smith said. “It’s needed and not something that’s going to go away.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.