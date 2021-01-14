Pacers send Victor Oladipo as part of blockbuster James Harden trade

Disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden is joining the Brooklyn Nets following a four-team deal involving the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity says Harden is leaving the Rockets just a day after saying the team wasn’t good enough to beat elite competition. The AP also learned that Victor Oladipo is going from Indiana to Houston, Caris Levert is heading from Brooklyn to Indiana and the Cavaliers are getting Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets. The deal includes at least four draft picks and additional pick swaps.

Harden is the NBA’s three-time reigning scoring champion who has been dissatisfied with the team’s direction since the offseason. He missed the start of training camp and entered the day ranked just 18th among all league scorers.

The move gives the Nets a “Big 3” of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as soon as Irving returns to the team. Irving has missed five games for what the team says are personal reasons.