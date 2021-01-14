Old-school family butcher shop plans to open in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An old school family butcher shop plans to open this spring in South Bend.

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen will occupy the building off Edison Road, that was recently vacated by Save-A-Lot.

St. Clair’s will smoke its own meats including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.

The delicatessen will offer a specialty Ruben sandwich that is cured, smoked, and sliced, and takes 18 days to make.

The shop is designed to be a hang-out for foodies and chefs.

