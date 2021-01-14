Irish freshman returns to South Bend after winning Gold at the World Juniors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish freshman forward and South Bend native Landon Slaggert is back in the Bend after winning Gold at the World Juniors.

Slaggert said as a little kid, he always wanted to play for Team USA at Juniors, and winning Gold just puts an extra cherry on top.

And fresh off of winning Gold, Slaggert scored two goals this past weekend against Arizona State.

Slaggert hopes the momentum he built at Juniors will carry on over for the Irish.

“I think it did give me some confidence,” Slaggert said. “Obviously, playing with a ton of other great hockey players from across the nation. Learning some different things from them and practicing at that high pace, I brought that back to Notre Dame. It allowed me to step back into my role and play with some confidence and contribute right away. It felt good to feel that and contribute and get the guys going so that was definitely a confidence boost for me.”

Slaggert and the Irish hit the road this weekend. They’ll play Minnesota Friday at 8 PM. Puck drop on Fox Sports North Plus.

