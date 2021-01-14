Advertisement

Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,411 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 2,440 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,411 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 15.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,440 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,830 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 578,494 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 3,686 new cases were reported. 2,484 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 88 more coronavirus deaths and 3,191 new cases were reported. 2,515 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,726 new cases were reported. 2,537 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 69 more coronavirus deaths and 6,199 new cases were reported. 2,769 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,409 (+184) cases and 393 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,873 (+90) cases and 336 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,589 (+119) cases and 153 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,773 (+46) cases and 75 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,870 (+22) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,220 (+3) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,692 (+7) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,568 (+7) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 936 (+5) cases and 36 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

