Indiana continues to see problems scheduling vaccinations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from viewers about problems they’re having while trying to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. Problems are being reported with ourshot.in.gov and dialing 211 to try and get an appointment.

“So, I called and I waited 45 minutes on hold and then finally got disconnected,” Joseph Dishman says.

If you’re over 70 in Indiana you can sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, but for some the process of signing up for a vaccination can be vexing.

“I wanted the vaccine so I don’t get it again,” Dishman says.

73-year-old Joseph Dishman says he had COVID-19 over the summer and says fighting the virus was rough, so he called 211 because he’s not very computer savvy.

“Very frustrating. Why would you give out a number to call if you ain’t going to answer the phone?” Dishman says.

So he tried again later, and still nothing.

“That was an hour and 45 minutes, waste of my time sitting on the phone waiting on someone to answer on the other end, no one ever did answer,” he says.

Joseph isn’t alone. A viewer sending us an email expressing frustration waiting on the state’s vaccination website, only to find there were no options for appointments:

“I just spent the last 45 minutes trying to get an appointment for the vaccine. Even when I click ‘next available’ nothing happens. I checked for appointments as far out as May...’Sorry nothing available on that date’. This is nuts!” -Bob Buckley

Bob says he went back on later that same day and finally got through, but now has to go to Elkhart instead of St. Joseph County. He provided an email update:

“About 8:30 last evening I was able to access the system after a very brief wait. My first choice of St. Joe Med Center was not available but the system offered Beacon in Elkhart. The first available appointment was Saturday, January 23rd.”

We got in contact with the Indiana State Department of Health for an explanation. Here’s what they say.

“We are experiencing high volume at this time, and that is resulting in wait times both online and through the 211 system. More than 250,000 Hoosiers age 70 and over have registered for a vaccination so far. Hoosiers are encouraged to continue to check back as the initial volume decreases and to rest assured that additional appointments and locations are being opened up as more vaccine arrives. Individuals who are having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration.” -Megan Wade-Taxter, Media Relations Coordinator for the Indiana State Department of Health.

For now, it appears those looking for that life saving vaccine will just have to wait until the kinks are worked out at the state level.

“They shouldn’t publicize it unless they’re going to answer the phone and do their job,” Dishman says.

Despite the issues some are having it is still possible to schedule a vaccination. It is just a matter of getting through. ISDH says that if you are experiencing a long wait through 211 or the website try again at a later time. The department says that more appointments will become available as more vaccine doses arrive.

Here’s a link to the state’s website: ourshot.in.gov

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.