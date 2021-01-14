Hunter Ice Festival to take place as scheduled—though not as originally planned

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A lot of community events have been cancelled due to COVID concerns, but not all.

This weekend, the 17th annual Hunter Ice Festival will take place as scheduled—although not as originally planned.

“We were able to work with the carvers and the health department and the sheriff’s department to have it be just ice, not the extra’s that we usually have,” said Lisa Croteau with the Niles Downtown Development Authority. “So, there won’t be any shows, any fire and ice, there will be no ice wars, there will be no ice, ice cream booth.”

This year, 28 ice sculptures will be on display—down from the usual 150.

This year, sculptures will be placed in a way that they can easily be seen drive-by style—for those who don’t want to get out of their cars.

“Yes, there’s a lot less, but at least the way we’re doing it this year, the sculptures are bigger and there’s more scenes, like, there may be two, or three, or four big pieces that go together to make a big scene,” said ice carver Danny Bloss.

Bloss says four or five community ice festivals have been cancelled in the month of December alone. “Deep down, I thought at one time it (the Hunter Ice Festival) may not happen, but we’re so happy, thanking God that it is happening. We need something to do and it’s a good event for people to get out of the house.”

Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.

The sculptures are expected to be in place by Saturday morning.

While it’s a far cry from what the event has been in the past, there seems to be a warm fuzzy feeling that something is better than nothing.

“This is our 17th year and we’ve been through just about everything, now we can add a pandemic to it,” said Croteau. “Folks won’t necessarily have to come out all at one time. It’ll be here for a couple of weeks. If you look at the forecast, and as long as the forecast stays, there will be ice for you to see.”

