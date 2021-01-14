Huff, Hauser lead No. 18 Virginia past Fighting Irish, 80-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory. The 7-foot-1 Huff made a career-best four 3-pointers - all in the first half - as the 8-2 Cavaliers opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime. Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the 3-8 Fighting Irish, who lost their fourth in a row. They are 0-11 against Virginia in ACC play.

