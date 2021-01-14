Advertisement

Huff, Hauser lead No. 18 Virginia past Fighting Irish, 80-68

They are 0-11 against Virginia in ACC play.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory. The 7-foot-1 Huff made a career-best four 3-pointers - all in the first half - as the 8-2 Cavaliers opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime. Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the 3-8 Fighting Irish, who lost their fourth in a row. They are 0-11 against Virginia in ACC play.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Sgt. Earl Wigfall helped save a man passed out in his car this past weekend.
Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

Latest News

Freshmen forwards Landon Slaggert and Grant Silianoff each scored twice as #18 Notre Dame...
Irish freshman returns to South Bend after winning Gold at the World Juniors
Brey hopes the Irish can show that mental toughness on Wednesday when they play yet another...
Mike Brey believes Irish need to show more mental toughness
No. 7 Michigan routs No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54
Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler 69-57