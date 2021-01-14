Howard Park chickens fly the coop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The chickens at the Howard Park Hen House have temporarily left the park.

They’ve gone back to their farm as the City of South Bend, the parks department, and hen house owner Mark Tarner are in discussions on how to keep the hen house despite possibly violating area zoning laws.

The chicken coop was put in to provide fresh eggs to the new Howard Park Public House restaurant.

