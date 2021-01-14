Electric charging stations open on Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Thursday, people driving the Indiana Toll Road have access to electric charging stations.

This marks the beginning of an electric charging network that will be available across the Toll Road.

The first two charging stations are in Rolling Prairie at the Wilbur Shaw and Knute Rockne travel plazas.

Drivers will have access to Level 3 charging, also known as DC Fastcharging.

The stations can provide electric cars with an 80-percent charge in 30 minutes.

The new chargers have online connectivity, which makes it possible for drivers to search for and locate charging stations directly from their phones.

A smartphone app also enables secure payments, provides charging data, and delivers notifications when the car is fully charged.

