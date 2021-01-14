Crash ends South Bend police chase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details about an early morning chase involving South Bend police.

It started just after 3 a.m. at the Speedway on Ireland Road on the city’s south side.

The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes.

It ended in the 1300 block of Fairview, where the suspect crashed into a utility pole.

There’s no word on any injuries, and no word as to why the chase started.

