Bit more wintry air coming...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY WEATHER... BUT, I still see NO bitterly cold air for the next 10 days, and I see NO big snows over the next 7 days. We will have a lot of weak systems over the next week with light snow at times. There is potential for a more impressive storm system later next week, so I’ll be watching that. In the mean time, we could see some slick spots Friday morning, but most of the day the roads will just wet in some areas. Saturday we could get a couple of inches of snow, especially in the lake-effect areas...

Tonight: Evening showers, the snow showers with a coating possible. Low: 31, Wind: S 7-14

Friday: Mostly cloudy...occasional snow shower, but roads mainly wet. High: 36, Wind: SSW 7-14

Friday night: Scattered snow showers. Low: 25

Saturday: Times of snow showers...a coating to 2″ in many areas. High: 32

