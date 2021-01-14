Advertisement

Berrien County health officials developing COVID vaccine distribution strategy

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are giving an update on the county’s fight against coronavirus.

In Michigan, residents 65 and older started getting the vaccine on Monday.

Right now, health officials say they’re developing a strategy to rollout the vaccine to the community as a whole as the demand for a vaccine exceeds their supply.

“We are hoping for a few thousand doses next week. We can’t predict that, we don’t know that actually we are going to ask for more doses than we expect to get and I hope we are blessed with all those doses but I’m hoping for a couple thousand doses and our commitment is to give them all away,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, chief strategy officer of Spectrum Health System.

The waitlist is available on the health department’s website.

