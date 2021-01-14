Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s triple-double lifts Bucks over Pistons

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily beat the Detroit Pistons for the third time this month, 110-101. The Bucks built a commanding early lead with a barrage of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was just 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one. At one point, Milwaukee led 52-29. The Pistons cut the deficit to 11 at halftime but never seemed like a serious threat to overtake Milwaukee. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

