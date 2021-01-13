What Trump has to lose if removed from office

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One week after chaos unfolded at the U.S. Capital, President Donald Trump has been impeachment again during his presidency.

This time, it comes just seven days before his time in office is set to expire and when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn as the country’s 46th president on January 20th.

But what’s the point of impeachment with only one week to go? Indiana University of South Bend political analyst Dr. Elizabeth Bennion explains.

“Many members of Congress, especially Democrats, want to hold the President accountable for his support of the people who ended up attacking the Capitol on January 6th.”

According to Bennion, Trump could also face the possibility of never being able to run for office again if convicted of impeachment in the Senate.

“There probably won’t be enough time to do this before the inauguration, but many constitutional scholars believe that the president could be convicted in the Senate even after he has left office. If so, the Senate could take a separate vote and ban him from serving in office in the future.”

Banning President Trump from running for reelection would also prevent those who see themselves in the oval office in the future from having to run against Trump during the next election.

However, Bennion says a run for a second presidency won’t be the only thing stripped away from Trump him if he’s convicted.

“The Former Presidents Act gives Trump the right to a lifetime pension, as well as annual travel expenses, and expenses for setting up an office with some staff. All of those perks would be stripped away. He would still have secret service protection as you could imagine would be needed, but he would lose a lot of the benefits ex-presidents are entitled to by law,” Bennion says

Bennion adds a possible conviction by the Senate is highly unlikely to come before next week with the Senate not scheduled to reconvene until January 19th, a day before the inauguration.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.