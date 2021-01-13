Two in jail after multi-county police chase

Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in jail Tuesday night after an hour-long police chase through several Indiana counties.

It began after state troopers tried to stop a black Toyota Camry for a fugitive wanted out of Fulton County on a felony warrant, and another person who was “a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.”

The car first fled from troopers in the area of State Road 13 near Syracuse and headed north towards Elkhart County.

It then travelled across county roads back down to the Lake Wawasee area, then over to Noble County.

After driving thru Dekalb County the car went into a ditch in Allen County.

The two suspects, 40-year-old Ricky Johnson and 37-year-old Angela Rogers, were jailed after being released from the hospital.

