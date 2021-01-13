Swanson Traditional School teacher receives award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Swanson Traditional School teacher was recently recognized as Amazing Teacher of the Month for December.

Third-grade teacher Matthew Serge received a prize of $5,000 and won another $5,000 for Swanson.

The nomination qualifies Serge for National Amazing Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in June.

If selected, he would receive an additional $10,000 for himself, and another $10,000 for Swanson.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.