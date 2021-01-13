Advertisement

Sudden cardiac arrest bill introduced at Indiana Statehouse

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Representative Jim Pressel introduced a bill at the statehouse to expand state laws on sudden cardiac arrest awareness and protection in schools.

The bill is inspired by Jake West, a LaPorte High School junior who died of sudden cardiac arrest after football practice back in 2013.

The representative from rolling prairie was joined today by Jake’s mother, Julie.

“Jake’s story is a tragedy and then thought to add in all the other stories of seemingly healthy children who lost their lives to sudden cardiac arrest just adds more layers to my heartache and frustration to why we aren’t doing more. What we need to do is focus on how many lives will be saved by passing this,” said Julie West.

Indiana would be the third state to pass this kind of legislation if the bill is approved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Sgt. Earl Wigfall helped save a man passed out in his car this past weekend.
Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

Latest News

Tracking our next wintry weather event
Rain showers arrive late Thursday, turning to snow overnight
Light rain arrives at dinnertime Thursday, transitioning to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-14-2021 First Alert Weather
There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security
South Bend Cubs offering Valentine’s Day packages