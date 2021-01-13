Sudden cardiac arrest bill introduced at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Representative Jim Pressel introduced a bill at the statehouse to expand state laws on sudden cardiac arrest awareness and protection in schools.

The bill is inspired by Jake West, a LaPorte High School junior who died of sudden cardiac arrest after football practice back in 2013.

The representative from rolling prairie was joined today by Jake’s mother, Julie.

“Jake’s story is a tragedy and then thought to add in all the other stories of seemingly healthy children who lost their lives to sudden cardiac arrest just adds more layers to my heartache and frustration to why we aren’t doing more. What we need to do is focus on how many lives will be saved by passing this,” said Julie West.

Indiana would be the third state to pass this kind of legislation if the bill is approved.

