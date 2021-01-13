Advertisement

South Bend Cubs offering Valentine’s Day packages

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now offering two Valentine’s Day packages.

Both packages include a $25 gift card to Papa Vino’s, Valentine’s Day chocolates, two ticket vouchers to a South Bend Cubs home game, and $20 of Cubbie Cash.

The first package comes with a t-shirt and your choice of coffee mug or beer stein, while the second package comes with a championship bobblehead.

Each package costs $99.

Orders can be placed by calling the South Bend Cubs or visiting southbendcubs.com.

All orders must be made by 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, and deliveries will only be available within a 25-mile radius of Four Winds Field.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Sgt. Earl Wigfall helped save a man passed out in his car this past weekend.
Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

Latest News

Tracking our next wintry weather event
Rain showers arrive late Thursday, turning to snow overnight
Light rain arrives at dinnertime Thursday, transitioning to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-14-2021 First Alert Weather
There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security