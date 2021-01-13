South Bend Cubs offering Valentine’s Day packages
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now offering two Valentine’s Day packages.
Both packages include a $25 gift card to Papa Vino’s, Valentine’s Day chocolates, two ticket vouchers to a South Bend Cubs home game, and $20 of Cubbie Cash.
The first package comes with a t-shirt and your choice of coffee mug or beer stein, while the second package comes with a championship bobblehead.
Each package costs $99.
Orders can be placed by calling the South Bend Cubs or visiting southbendcubs.com.
All orders must be made by 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, and deliveries will only be available within a 25-mile radius of Four Winds Field.
