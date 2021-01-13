Officials investigating two shootings in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two separate shootings are being investigated in Benton Township.

The Herald Palladium reports a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting that happened between Blossom Lane and Concord Road on Saturday.

Then around 3:30 Sunday morning, a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of East Empire Street.

Anyone with information on either shooting should contact police.

