Officials investigating two shootings in Benton Township
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two separate shootings are being investigated in Benton Township.
The Herald Palladium reports a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting that happened between Blossom Lane and Concord Road on Saturday.
Then around 3:30 Sunday morning, a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of East Empire Street.
Anyone with information on either shooting should contact police.
