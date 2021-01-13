Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police Sgt. Earl Wigfall and his wife were driving home on Saturday when they noticed a car blocking the road on the northwest side of St. Joseph County.

“I got out of my vehicle, went to check on the [driver]. He was in the front seat. He was like a whitish-blue,” described Wigfall.

A viewer, who was the person who called 911, e-mailed 16 News Now to report Wigfall - who was off-duty - had to break the driver’s rear window, since the automatic locks on the car were engaged. After pulling the man from the vehicle, Wigfall then started to give the man CPR, as he didn’t have a pulse.

“Eventually, he started to breathe, so I was trying to talk to him, but he was going in and out of consciousness a few times,” Wigfall said.

His on-duty fellow officers arrived. One administered Narcan while Wigfall continued chest compressions. The man fully awakened.

The viewer told 16 News Now he hoped Wigfall would be recognized as a hero in the community.

Wigfall remarked it feels good to help others.

“We’re all God’s children, so you want to help people. It just makes you feel good, especially with all that’s going on now, you want to be able to help people,” he said.

Wigfall hasn’t had contact with the man since Saturday but joined him briefly in the ambulance to make sure he was okay.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.