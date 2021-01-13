Advertisement

More wintry weather pattern coming...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HERE COMES THE SNOW... But I don’t see a LOT of it at any one time...just lots of chances for snow showers, and maybe lake-effect 2 or 3 times over the next 10 days. A slow moving storm system will push a cold front through here Thursday evening. That front will bring a good chance for rain and snow showers. Then the colder air comes in for the rest of the 10 day forecast. I still don’t see overly cold air through next week, but there are some signs beyond next week for some truly Arctic air...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and chilly...maybe some evening sprinkles. Low: 31, Wind: SSW 5-10

Thursday: Becoming cloudy again...chance for rain or snow by evening. High: 38, Wind: S 6-12

Thursday night: Snow showers...coating to 1″ in most areas. Low: 29

Friday: Scattered snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High: 34

