Mike Brey believes Irish need to show more mental toughness

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is in a bit of a rut at the moment.

The Irish have lost three straight and have only won one game since December 16 - that was against Bellarmine.

The tough part about this three game stretch is the Irish either had the lead or trailed by just one in the second half of each of those losses.

Irish head coach Mike Brey says there’s one way the Irish can fix this problem.

“We are still trying to learn how to be more mentally tough,” Brey said. “When we aren’t in a good offensive rhythm, we can still defend. If your shot doesn’t go in or you miss a couple in a row and then mentally tough enough to go back and guard, we don’t understand that yet. I think this group can learn it because they are really sharp and they are experiencing it.”

Brey hopes the Irish can show that mental toughness on Wednesday when they play yet another ranked opponent.

Notre Dame plays on the road at No. 18 Virginia. That will be a 4:30 PM tip on the ACC Network.

