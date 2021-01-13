Whitmer: Michigan restaurants likely can offer dining Feb. 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the plan is for Michigan restaurants to reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 1, two and a half months after an order to close amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The current order prohibiting indoor eating and drinking was extended Wednesday.

Non-contact organized sports can resume starting Saturday.

Michigan is among just a few states to allow no indoor restaurant dining and is the only one without a detailed plan on how and when reopening can occur, according to the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

The state is expected to release details on the reopening next week.

