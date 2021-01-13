Advertisement

Michigan reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,694 more cases Wednesday

There have been 13,533 deaths and 528,306 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,694 more cases on Wednesday.

Berrien County has had 188 deaths and 10,112 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 52 deaths and 3,491 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 64 deaths and 4,024 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

