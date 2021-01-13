Advertisement

Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment

(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican who represents southwest Michigan, says he will vote to impeach President Trump.

Upton issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“Today the President characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday’s rally as ‘totally appropriate,’ and he expressed no regrets for last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution.  I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough.

“The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana governor proposes small funding boost for schools
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season at the end of December, and 16...
Many are enjoying winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboarding Area
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine