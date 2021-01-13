Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment

(WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican who represents southwest Michigan, says he will vote to impeach President Trump.

Upton issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“Today the President characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday’s rally as ‘totally appropriate,’ and he expressed no regrets for last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution. I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough.

“The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.