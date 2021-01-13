Advertisement

Michigan extends COVID-19 order until Jan. 31st, some restrictions lifted

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s COVID-19 order through January 31st but some restrictions are lifting.

Indoor group exercise and non-contact sports are allowed to resume, however restaurants are not allowed to open for indoor dining.

Michigan has seen a decline across all three major COVID-19 metrics -- case rate, percent positivity and hospitalizations. This led to the governor and health officials making the revision.

Health officials are working quickly to get more Michiganders vaccinated and put a stop to the spread of the virus.

Governor Whitmer says the state is hoping to resume indoor dining in February.

Depending on how COVID-19 cases trend in the next two weeks, restaurants might be able to resume indoor dining with certain restrictions.

