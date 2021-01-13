Advertisement

Many are enjoying winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboarding Area

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area opened for the season at the end of December, and 16 Morning News Now stopped by on Wednesday to get an update on how things are going.

According to Mike Panich, assistant general manager, it has been very busy, especially on the weekends. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the weekdays because it’s much quieter.

Panich says they have faced a few challenges with snowmaking – but thankfully, most of the area is open right now.

Temperatures need to be under at least 28 degrees with low humidity to make snow, so the conditions should be great this weekend to create more.

Panich says skiing and snowboarding is the perfect way to enjoy the wintertime, especially during a pandemic.

“You’re outside, you’re having fun,” Panich said. “Skis naturally socially distance you from other people, you know, you got your feet become four to five feet long, so you have to be distant from people. And I think you’ll come out and learn that, even though it’s cold, that winter is fun.”

Lessons for all ages and skill levels are available.

COVID-19 guidelines are enforced at Swiss Valley.

Tickets can be reserved online ahead of time by clicking here.

