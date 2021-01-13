Man who killed 7-year-old appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, the man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl in South Bend made an appearance in court.

Jaheim Campbell, 18, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police believe he fired multiple shots from a vehicle driving past a child’s birthday party in the 800 block of East Donald Street back on August 29, resulting in the death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens.

Campbell’s hearing was continued to next Wednesday, January 20.

