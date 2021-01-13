Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 59 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,686 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 16.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 8,790 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 574,119 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 88 more coronavirus deaths and 3,191 new cases were reported. 2,515 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,726 new cases were reported. 2,537 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 69 more coronavirus deaths and 6,199 new cases were reported. 2,769 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 81 more coronavirus deaths and 7,344 new cases were reported. 2,812 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 26,227 (+162) cases and 393 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 23,785 (+100) cases and 335 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,471 (+60) cases and 152 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,727 (+60) cases and 75 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,848 (+32) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,214 (+10) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,685 (+8) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,561 (+11) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 931 (+6) cases and 36 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

