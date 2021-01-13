Advertisement

Indiana governor proposes small funding boost for schools

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor has proposed a modest increase in school funding for the next two years and restoring cuts to state universities ordered when tax revenues plunged early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb presented Wednesday to state legislators would increase K-12 school funding by 2% during the first year and 1% the second year of the new budget.

State tax collections have largely stabilized since last spring and Holcomb’s top budget advisers said the proposal largely restores previously ordered state agency cuts and includes a 1% increase in university funding during each budget year. 

