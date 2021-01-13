Hoosiers age 70 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine

Ind. (WNDU) - Starting today, Hoosiers 70 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 60,000 70 to 79 year old Hoosiers have signed up to be vaccinated so far today.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

A care giver or loved one can make an appointment for an eligible senior, but make sure if you’re receiving a vaccine, bring a photo ID with you. Governor Eric Holcomb says getting vaccines into the arms of more Hoosiers is the best way to fight the coronavirus.

In the last week, Indiana has nearly doubled the number of Hoosiers who have received a coronavirus vaccine.

