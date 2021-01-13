Advertisement

Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ourshot.in.gov
ourshot.in.gov(ourshot.in.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Gov. Holcomb’s news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on WNDU for more information.

From the Indiana Department of Health:

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

More information will be provided during Governor Holcomb’s weekly press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. The press conference will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/356296

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
An elderly lady wearing a mask for protection against COVID-19 infection looks at vegetables...
Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient