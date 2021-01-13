Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler 69-57

NEW YORK (AP) - Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks as St. John’s beat Butler 69-57. Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John’s. Rasheem Dunn added seven assists. St. John’s scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)