Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S....
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Potential threats and leads are pouring in to law enforcement agencies nationwide after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge now is figuring out what’s real and what’s just noise.

Investigators are combing through a mountain of online posts, street surveillance and other intelligence.

The information suggests mobs could try to storm the Capitol again and includes threats to kill some members of Congress.

Security is being tightened from coast to coast.

Thousands of National Guard troops are guarding the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Governors and lawmakers are stepping up protections at statehouses too.

