Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Potential threats and leads are pouring in to law enforcement agencies nationwide after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge now is figuring out what’s real and what’s just noise.

Investigators are combing through a mountain of online posts, street surveillance and other intelligence.

The information suggests mobs could try to storm the Capitol again and includes threats to kill some members of Congress.

Security is being tightened from coast to coast.

Thousands of National Guard troops are guarding the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Governors and lawmakers are stepping up protections at statehouses too.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.