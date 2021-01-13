Advertisement

Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.

Ohio’s governor is offering to give vaccinations to teachers at the start of February, provided their school systems agree to resume at least some in-person instruction by March 1.

And Arizona’s governor is warning schools that he expects students back in the classroom despite objections from top education officials and the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high at more than 4,300.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
It appears St. Joseph County Police have caught up with the alleged porch pirates 16 News Now...
UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police
President Donald J. Trump
What Trump has to lose if removed from office
Sgt. Earl Wigfall helped save a man passed out in his car this past weekend.
Off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer, fellow officers recognized as heroes for saving motorist

Latest News

Tracking our next wintry weather event
Rain showers arrive late Thursday, turning to snow overnight
Light rain arrives at dinnertime Thursday, transitioning to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-14-2021 First Alert Weather
There are mixed feelings about a picture of Santa Claus that was posted on the South Bend FOP...
Mixed feelings over a Santa Claus picture on South Bend’s FOP page
600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security
South Bend Cubs offering Valentine’s Day packages