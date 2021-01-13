Brynn Shoup-Hill becomes Goshen girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Entering Tuesday night’s game against St. Joe, Goshen forward Brynn Shoup Hill needed just three points to become the Redhawk’s all-time leading scorer.

On her first shot of the night she made it happen. Shoup-Hill has passed 2014 Goshen grad Aimee Swihart’s career mark of 1,219 career points.

“Honestly, statistics trying to get a certain number was never really that important to me I just want to be a part of the best team I can be and help my team out,” Shoup-Hill said. “Forever, I will remember it for a really long time.”

Shoup-Hill scored 13 points on the night and now has 1,230 points in her high school career, and counting.

She even posed with Swihart after the game with the game ball.

Shoup-Hill will continue her basketball career at the next level at the University of Dayton.

