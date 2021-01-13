Advertisement

Bears plan to keep Nagy, GM Pace for at least 1 more season

The Chicago Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season. Chairman George McCaskey says the team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season. Chairman George McCaskey says the team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row. The announcement comes on the heels of the Bears’ wild-card loss at New Orleans on Sunday, their second playoff appearance in three years. The Bears have two playoff appearances and a 42-54 regular-season record in six years under Pace, while Nagy is 28-20.

