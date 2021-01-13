A dry, mild day as Michiana preps for the arrival of a wintry mix

TODAY:

A cloudy morning with slightly warmer wake-up temperatures. We start the day in the upper 20s with afternoon highs reaching the 40s. A pleasant day with dry conditions as we prep for the arrival of rain and snow on Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures are rather mild overnight with lows near the freezing point. A touch of frost developing with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

TOMORROW:

The day we’ve been waiting for. A big weathermaker rolls through Michiana late Thursday with rain gradually transitioning to snow. Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 40s. Snow accumulation will be very slow, at first. Light, consistent system snow ends this weekend before we start to tap into heavier lake-effect snow.

