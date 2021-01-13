600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

State officials said Wednesday they were also monitoring possible armed protests but didn’t yet have any threats of violence at Indiana locations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he had authorized 625 Guard soldiers going to Washington from Saturday until two days after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the department was making preparations with other agencies, including the National Guard and Indianapolis police.

