Wednesday last day for St. Joseph County debris pickup

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in St. Joseph County, tomorrow is the last day to request pick-up of storm debris from your home.

Residents need to put all tree and yard debris on the curb for county highway personnel to pick it up.

Only organic yard waste materials will be taken by the county, and the pile should be free of any other trash or building materials.

This debris must be placed at the curb ready for pick-up no later than 4:30 tomorrow afternoon.

Highway crews will work to pick it up over the next two weeks.

