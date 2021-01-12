UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police have caught and detained two alleged porch pirates who have been stealing packages in Osceola. They have also reportedly been seen cruising around Goshen and South Bend.

Images on social media appear to show the suspect vehicle - a burgundy Jeep Cherokee, that was also reportedly stolen - being stopped by police in a driveway off Ireland Road.

“It makes all of the hours of piecing things together worth it,” said one man.

Two local men helped track down the suspects.

“I was actually on vacation about a week ago and I started to see these various ring cameras picking up images of this red Jeep Cherokee rolling around these neighborhoods, stealing packages. So any time new information would pop up I’d screenshot on my phone. I’d get a rough idea of where it was and I just kept track of it,” he said.

He posted the vehicle description on the Osceola Neighborhood Watch Facebook page and ironically enough, his friend was then able to spot the vehicle in the Meijer parking lot off Bremen Highway.

“I quickly checked the post to confirm, sure enough it was the same Jeep with a woman driver,” said the friend.

The two men notified authorities.

“You know you’re helping people and it’s extremely satisfying knowing that justice is being served.”

The suspects have been identified as Isaray Rodriguez, 21, and Stephanie Stouder, 28.

Isaray Rodriguez (left) and Stephanie Stouder (right) (St. Joseph County Police)

“I want to thank our Traffic Unit officer, Sgt. Dziubinski for recognizing and stopping the maroon Jeep Cherokee, along with all the officers and detectives with SJCPD, Goshen PD and Elkhart PD that spent the evening interviewing the two suspects and processing the evidence. It was very much a team effort,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

The men who helped track down the suspects have a message for those tempted to steal: “I mean, you never know who is watching. and you never know if that house has a Ring camera. You never know if their neighbor is watching you. It’s not worth it: that $50 Amazon package. When you really break it down, it isn’t worth 10 years in prison.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

