Advertisement

UPDATE: Osceola porch pirates caught by police

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police have caught and detained two alleged porch pirates who have been stealing packages in Osceola. They have also reportedly been seen cruising around Goshen and South Bend.

Images on social media appear to show the suspect vehicle - a burgundy Jeep Cherokee, that was also reportedly stolen - being stopped by police in a driveway off Ireland Road.

“It makes all of the hours of piecing things together worth it,” said one man.

Two local men helped track down the suspects.

“I was actually on vacation about a week ago and I started to see these various ring cameras picking up images of this red Jeep Cherokee rolling around these neighborhoods, stealing packages. So any time new information would pop up I’d screenshot on my phone. I’d get a rough idea of where it was and I just kept track of it,” he said.

He posted the vehicle description on the Osceola Neighborhood Watch Facebook page and ironically enough, his friend was then able to spot the vehicle in the Meijer parking lot off Bremen Highway.

“I quickly checked the post to confirm, sure enough it was the same Jeep with a woman driver,” said the friend.

The two men notified authorities.

“You know you’re helping people and it’s extremely satisfying knowing that justice is being served.”

The suspects have been identified as Isaray Rodriguez, 21, and Stephanie Stouder, 28.

Isaray Rodriguez (left) and Stephanie Stouder (right)
Isaray Rodriguez (left) and Stephanie Stouder (right)(St. Joseph County Police)

“I want to thank our Traffic Unit officer, Sgt. Dziubinski for recognizing and stopping the maroon Jeep Cherokee, along with all the officers and detectives with SJCPD, Goshen PD and Elkhart PD that spent the evening interviewing the two suspects and processing the evidence. It was very much a team effort,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

The men who helped track down the suspects have a message for those tempted to steal: “I mean, you never know who is watching. and you never know if that house has a Ring camera. You never know if their neighbor is watching you. It’s not worth it: that $50 Amazon package. When you really break it down, it isn’t worth 10 years in prison.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Statewide, 2,484 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,686 more cases Wednesday
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana governor proposes small funding boost for schools
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season at the end of December, and 16...
Many are enjoying winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboarding Area
ourshot.in.gov
Hoosiers 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan GOP Rep. Upton backs Trump impeachment