‘Uncharted waters’: More NBA games off as virus issues grow

The NBA has called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues. The league postponed Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics. Those moves come one day after Miami’s game in Boston was called off because of contact-tracing issues within the Heat, who were bracing to be without eight players for the next several days.

