Advertisement

Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police

SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend
SUV crashes into parked van in South Bend(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile driver is in the hospital after a crash in South Bend.

An Indiana State Trooper tried to pull over an SUV after witnessing a number of traffic violations Monday night, but the driver tried to flee.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into a van parked in front of a home on the 3800 block of Fellows Street. The juvenile female driver was ejected in the crash and taken to Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen out of South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 strain identified in Indiana
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Bittersweet Road temporarily closed between McKinley and Day
Wintertime is no time to let your guard down where porch pirates are concerned.
Holiday shopping is finished, but porch pirates are still at work
Monday was a trial run for the new clinic operated by the county.
New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in St. Joseph County

Latest News

Statewide, 2,515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 88 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,191 more cases Tuesday
Enbridge rejects Michigan’s demand to shut down oil pipeline
(AP)
Indianapolis to use $13M from city coffers for virus relief
Temperatures in the 20s feel like the teens
Harsh wind chill early Tuesday morning