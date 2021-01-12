Stolen SUV crashes in South Bend after fleeing State Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile driver is in the hospital after a crash in South Bend.

An Indiana State Trooper tried to pull over an SUV after witnessing a number of traffic violations Monday night, but the driver tried to flee.

The pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into a van parked in front of a home on the 3800 block of Fellows Street. The juvenile female driver was ejected in the crash and taken to Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen out of South Bend.

